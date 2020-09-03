"It Was A Setup": Pelosi Blames Hair Salon For Covert Blow-Out, Demands Apology

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elosi began in typical politician manner by blaming someone else - the salon owner - for the so-called "set-up" and then "apologized" for being caught in a set-up...
"I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I've been to over the years many times," Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday.
"When they said they were able to accommodate people one person at a time, I trusted that. As it turns out, it was a setup."
And she’s demanding an apology from the salon owner. Does Mrs. Pelosi mean she was lured to get her hair done against her will?
She then slurred out some anti-Trump "but but but Trump killed hundreds of thousands" talking points that were handed her to on a paper note from an assistant before an intrepid reporter pressed the matter to which she angrily snapped:
“I said, I said I’m not gonna answer. That’s all I’m gonna do! Do you have any questions about the fact that people are dying?!”
Pelosi even had the audacity to claim that she had "been inundated by calls from people who work in the hair industry who have 'thanked me for bringing attention to this issue'."
Continued https://www.zerohedge.com/political/it-was-setup-pelosi-blames-salon-covert-blow-out-demands-apology