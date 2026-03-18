Obey the Jews! (Revelation 16-19)

-- Jews and the White House Coup -- been around for a long time.

-- Jesus warned us all: John 8:44, Rev 3:9, 1 Thes 2:15

-- How is Trump controlled? Are "they" threatening the lives of his children?

-- The meaning Revelation 16, 17, 18, and 19: The Great Whore riding the Beasts and Babylon. (The Jews controlling the empires and nations and the wealth. The Zionist and Goy billionaires).

-- The immorality and sorery and wealth are all reflected in Revelation 16 through 19. It's all in plain sight.





Fritz Berggren

www.bloodandfaith.com

www.gab.com/cybertext

www.x.com/bloodandfaith (while they still allow me on X)