EPOCH TV | Aaron Siri Reacts to the Injunction Stopping the Biden Regime's Censorship Campaign on Social Media
"I think this might be one of the most consequential decisions in First Amendment jurisprudence in 200 years...One judge telling the entire apparatus effectively of the federal executive branch of the government, 'Stop. Stop your years of misconduct and censorship that has been destructive to the most basic freedom in this country – the freedom of speech.'"
Full Interview: https://bit.ly/3DlM2le
