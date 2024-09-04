DONUT DESTROYER WANTS HOMELAND SECURITY FOR PPL AGAINST POISON INJECTIONS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here's the real video, without the donuts that he craves.
"Zealous vaccine researcher Dr. Peter Hotez is calling on NATO, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice to use military force to stop what he calls "anti-vaccine aggression." Dr. Peter Hotez, director of the Center for Vaccine Development, said in a now-remote interview at the International Pediatric News Symposium that vaccine safety activists are a "lethal force" that has killed 200,000 Americans through "anti-science aggression." Dr. Hotez has been paid $30 million by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop vaccines, and is directly responsible for the CoNvid-19 shot that was rushed into arms in India ahead of lengthy trials, and also holds several patents for SARS-CoV2 vaccines."