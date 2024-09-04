BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DONUT DESTROYER WANTS HOMELAND SECURITY FOR PPL AGAINST POISON INJECTIONS
ChestyP
ChestyP
216 views • 8 months ago

Here's the real video, without the donuts that he craves.

https://t.me/mrn_death/55798

"Zealous vaccine researcher Dr. Peter Hotez is calling on NATO, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice to use military force to stop what he calls "anti-vaccine aggression." Dr. Peter Hotez, director of the Center for Vaccine Development, said in a now-remote interview at the International Pediatric News Symposium that vaccine safety activists are a "lethal force" that has killed 200,000 Americans through "anti-science aggression." Dr. Hotez has been paid $30 million by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop vaccines, and is directly responsible for the CoNvid-19 shot that was rushed into arms in India ahead of lengthy trials, and also holds several patents for SARS-CoV2 vaccines."

healthvaccinewhohomeland securitynatopeterhoteztedrospeter hotez
