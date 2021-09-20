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Prophecy: Sit and wait; deceived wicked people, door of the ark is closing
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76 views • September 20, 2021
This Prophecy/ prophetic word came in midst of a conversation with a brother on September the 7th around 6:30pm.
What are the wicked people talking, those around the golden calf.
They heard the good News but ignore it constantly. Time for mercy, access to the ark is closing and then there will be no more entry.
Got instructions reading Isaiah 61 til the end and read it 7 times.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-09-07-pdf-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
What are the wicked people talking, those around the golden calf.
They heard the good News but ignore it constantly. Time for mercy, access to the ark is closing and then there will be no more entry.
Got instructions reading Isaiah 61 til the end and read it 7 times.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-09-07-pdf-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
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