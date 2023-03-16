Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CIA and Mossad-linked Surveillance System Quietly Being Installed Throughout the US
57 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 19 hours ago |

CIA and Mossad-linked Surveillance System Quietly Being Installed Throughout the US


Under the guise of stopping mass shootings, a surveillance system backed by top Mossad, CIA and FBI officials is being installed in schools, houses of worship, and other civilian locations throughout the country, much of it thanks to the recent donation of an “anonymous philanthropist.”


🔗 Full Article

https://unlimitedhangout.com/2023/03/investigative-reports/cia-and-mossad-linked-surveillance-system-quietly-being-installed-throughout-the-us/

Keywords
ciasurveillanceandbeingthroughoutinstalledthe usmossad-linkedsystem quietly

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket