CIA and Mossad-linked Surveillance System Quietly Being Installed Throughout the US
Under the guise of stopping mass shootings, a surveillance system backed by top Mossad, CIA and FBI officials is being installed in schools, houses of worship, and other civilian locations throughout the country, much of it thanks to the recent donation of an “anonymous philanthropist.”
🔗 Full Article
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2023/03/investigative-reports/cia-and-mossad-linked-surveillance-system-quietly-being-installed-throughout-the-us/
