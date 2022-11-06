Create New Account
Pro Life Volunteer Shot Going Door to Door
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
Published 16 days ago |

Life is in the blood and Satanists invert everything. How much have abortions decreased since recent legal decisions? What do Satanist think of abortion and what is its purpose? How many attacks have there been on pro lifers vs pro abortion? Michigan women shot going door to door to stop the murder of babies. Who said abortion is mercy?

Pro Life Volunteer Shot Going Door to Door

