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Lugols Iodine + DMSO Protocol (Proven Treatment For COVID-19)
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
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299 views • August 11, 2022

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


USA & UK Suppliers For DMSO 99.9% Purity Are Linked Below:

(USA) https://amzn.to/3HnM50w

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Suppliers For The Iodine Co Factors Are Listed Here: https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html


THE LUGOL’S IODINE + DMSO CURE FOR COVID-19 – CONTRIBUTION FROM DR METHARAM HARESH Article: https://bit.ly/3qDonHM


DIMETHYLSULFOXIDE (DMSO) BASICS: WHAT EVERYONE NEEDS TO KNOW ABOUT THIS TREE-MEDICINE: https://bit.ly/3caGHQ5


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Lugols Iodine + DMSO Protocol (Proven Treatment For COVID-19)


I wanted to share with you all Dr. Haresh’s modified treatment protocol for curing COVID-19 using Lugol’s Iodine and DMSO which is a proven COVID-19 treatment.


In this video, I extensively explain how to perform his modified treatment protocol for curing COVID-19 with Lugols Iodine and DMSO safely and correctly which also involves taking Zinc, I also give my personal recommendations as an Iodine teacher to take the Iodine co factors (companion nutrients) when performing this COVID treatment, things you should not do, when you should perform this and much more.


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Keywords
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