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Lugols Iodine + DMSO Protocol (Proven Treatment For COVID-19)
I wanted to share with you all Dr. Haresh’s modified treatment protocol for curing COVID-19 using Lugol’s Iodine and DMSO which is a proven COVID-19 treatment.
In this video, I extensively explain how to perform his modified treatment protocol for curing COVID-19 with Lugols Iodine and DMSO safely and correctly which also involves taking Zinc, I also give my personal recommendations as an Iodine teacher to take the Iodine co factors (companion nutrients) when performing this COVID treatment, things you should not do, when you should perform this and much more.
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