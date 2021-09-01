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WHAT THE HELL IS ALIVE AND MOVING IN THIS SO CALLED VACCINE? WHAT IS BEING INJECTED INTO PEOPLE?
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232 views • September 01, 2021
It's worse than just Graphene Oxide. Source: Sixth Sense. More you may like:
Girl Develops Blood Clots in her Mouth after getting the Pfizer Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/35cdJD7I3ntX/
Girl Develops Blood Clots in her Mouth after getting the Pfizer Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/35cdJD7I3ntX/
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