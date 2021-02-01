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Talking about the anxiety, fear in March 2020. Food shortages, schools closed, struggles having a severely vaccine injured child.
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22 views • February 01, 2021
I am talking about the anxiety and stresses in March 2020 when the Coronavirus hit here. I discuss the agendas being pushed and about needing to come together. I talk about the stress of the food shortages esp for me since Zach only eats a few foods. I also talk about being kind to each other. We have no idea what others are dealing with at home.
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