AA_IB_309_Why_Christians_Lose
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
Tonight I will discuss why the Christian conservatives always lose.  We will delve into why the weakness and failure to unify continues to destroy the supposedly Christian conservative movement.  



#Israel #Hamas #PsyOp #SleeperCells #Muslim #MiddleEast #Palestine #America


Keywords
americaisraelpalestinemuslimfalseflagpsyophamasmiddleeast

