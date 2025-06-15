There are 3 areas of pressure and temptation we all face

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #40; Looking into Romans 12, we can note the call to stabilize our thinking by having a secure walk in the NEW NATURE, by means of God the Holy Spirit and the WORD deep in the soul. Worldliness is a thought issue long before it is an action issue. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!