THIS THURSDAY ON THE HIGHWIRE!

Fauci pleaded the Fifth this morning in front of Rand Paul and the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, refusing to answer any questions on the advice of his attorneys.





This week's HighWire covers that testimony, and what could come next - contempt of court? Possibly an indictment? We will discuss it all. Next, breaking new emails showing officials knew mRNA technology could be dangerous for pregnant women and did nothing about it. Then, Zen Honeycutt joins us to break down a Moms Across America win that led to toxic ingredients being pulled from a product families have been buying for years.





And a mother shares her family’s story after her son was diagnosed with lymphoma following glyphosate exposure at work. You won't want to miss a moment.





The HighWire, this Thursday at 11 AM Pacific, 2 PM Eastern. 👇





The HighWire with Del Bigtree

📅 July 30, 2026

⏰ Thursday, 11 AM PT | 2 PM ET

📺 Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH