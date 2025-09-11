The Existential Threat and Promise of AI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AI is advancing faster than most can comprehend, reshaping work, power, and control. But who sets the rules? A dynastic cabal dictating terms—or humanity reclaiming sovereignty? The future of civilization hinges on how we answer, and time is running out.
#AIFuture #ExistentialRisk #AIandHumanity
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport