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Massive Vaxx Death Cover-up, OSHA & CDC Make Policy Now & Liberalism Is A Mental Disorder
Aimless News
Aimless News
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Sources used in video:

OSHA and CDC switch roles - https://twitter.com/JesseSDickson/status/1443541525686796295

Country by country death toll before and after vaxx - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ht9BDO5BhCK0/

Tell me liberalism isn't a mental disorder - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/beached-whale-wants-brett-kavanaugh-dead/

New South Wales tyrannt resigns - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/breaking-tyrannical-new-south-wales-premier-gladys-berejiklian-resigns-disgrace-following-corruption-probe/

or - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-boom-gladys-berejiklian-resigns-as-nsw-premier/

Vaccine Death Report - https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccine-death-report.pdf

More shenanigans from the FDA - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/10/01/boosters-how-to-kill-more-people-with-impunity/

This jackass is 'surprised' that illegals are crossing the border infected - https://trendingpolitics.com/surprised-dhs-secretary-finds-twenty-percent-of-illegal-aliens-are-covid-disease-spreaders-knab/

Speaking of the border, border agents to be fired but illegals don't have to be vaxxed - https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/border-patrol-agents-be-fired-refusing-covid-jab-illegals-pour-no

Another idiot who cussed out pure bloods dies 2 weeks after 3rd shot - https://conservativedailywire.com/former-notre-dame-professor-who-said-damn-the-unvaccinated-dies-two-weeks-after-receiving-3rd-covid-shot/

Another one gone due to 'cancer' - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10015157/Sex-City-star-Willie-Garson-dead-57-cancer-battle.html

This guy sounds the alarm about cancer rates skyrocketing after vaxx - https://twitter.com/Kukicat7/status/1441526348309278724

Don't give cops pension without vaxx, it's always crazed leftists - https://patriotfetch.com/2021/09/obama-aide-make-officers-choose-between-getting-vaccinated-their-pensions/

Did you really think they were gonna back off, Canada can seize your shit - https://newspunch.com/canadian-govt-can-now-seize-private-property-in-the-name-of-covid/

Being an asshole runs in the family I guess, Fredo Cuomo - https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/09/walls-are-starting-to-close-in-on-chris-cuomonew-scandal-leaks-involving-his-shows-exec-producer/

State of Washington quarantine camps - https://redstatenation.com/covid-quarantine-camps-are-now-allegedly-being-built-in-nisqualy-wa-the-neighbors-reacted-furiously/

What happened in 1971, that's easy the dollar went off gold - https://fee.org/articles/what-happened-in-1971-edward-snowden-and-jack-dorsey-want-to-know/

Interesting, Space Force takes over some Army and Navy communications - https://spacenews.com/army-navy-satellite-operations-to-consolidate-under-space-force/

Dominion whistleblowers - https://gettr.com/post/pcnu1z4c72

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1443018490978263044


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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