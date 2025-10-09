BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Central Gaza Al-Aqsa hospital massive crowds celebrate - unverified footage
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1324 followers
93 views • 21 hours ago

Rn central Gaza Al-Aqsa hospital massive crowds 

Pumping V-signs for victory — unverified footage from Rerum

Is this victory for Palestine?

Adding:

Israeli officials tell Journo Amichai Stein of Jerusalem Post:

‘NO Nukhba terrorists who participated actively in the October 7 MASSACRE will be released’

More:

Hamas claims live hostages are to be exchanged for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners within 72 hours of the deal.

Source: AFP, and more:

Defiant Hamas says ceasefire 'crowns resistance achievements since October 7'

'What the occupation failed to achieve through genocide & starvation over 2 full years, it could not attain through negotiation' — Hamas founding member Izzat al-Rishq cited by Quds News Network

Hamas submits list of Palestinian prisoners to be released, as the group awaits final approval rom Israel on the names - Source: Sky News


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
