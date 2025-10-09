Central Gaza Al-Aqsa hospital massive crowds celebrate - unverified footage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rn central Gaza Al-Aqsa hospital massive crowds
Pumping V-signs for victory — unverified footage from Rerum
Is this victory for Palestine?
Adding:
Israeli officials tell Journo Amichai Stein of Jerusalem Post:
‘NO Nukhba terrorists who participated actively in the October 7 MASSACRE will be released’
More:
Hamas claims live hostages are to be exchanged for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners within 72 hours of the deal.
Source: AFP, and more:
Defiant Hamas says ceasefire 'crowns resistance achievements since October 7'
'What the occupation failed to achieve through genocide & starvation over 2 full years, it could not attain through negotiation' — Hamas founding member Izzat al-Rishq cited by Quds News Network
Hamas submits list of Palestinian prisoners to be released, as the group awaits final approval rom Israel on the names - Source: Sky News