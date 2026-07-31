Unpacking Collagen for Muscle Growth: Small Gains, Big Catch.

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- Collagen plus resistance training may slightly improve muscle mass, strength, and tendon health, review found among exercisers.
- Evidence showed collagen neither reduced muscle soreness nor accelerated recovery despite supplementation during structured resistance training programs.
- Collagen remains an incomplete protein, low in leucine, making whey more effective for stimulating muscle protein synthesis.
- Researchers recommend prioritizing resistance training and complete proteins, using collagen only as a supplemental protein source option.
- More research is needed to identify populations benefiting most, while current evidence supports only modest collagen advantages.
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