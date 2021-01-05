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PLannedilLusion - Episode 3 | Masking The Test For Cases
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43 views • January 05, 2021
PLannedilLusion - Episode 3 | Masking The Test For Cases
A Jimuphy Production brought to you by www.PLannedSupplies.com
Web Portal: https://www.plannedillusion.com
email: [email protected]
For donations visit https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion
In this episode we explore the highly emotive issues that surround face masks and testing.
As always you as the viewer are invited to review the evidence presented and do your own research.
Many thanks to everyone who has made this series possible and have provided much information that has been the
inspiration behind this episode and series.
A Jimuphy Production brought to you by www.PLannedSupplies.com
Web Portal: https://www.plannedillusion.com
email: [email protected]
For donations visit https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion
In this episode we explore the highly emotive issues that surround face masks and testing.
As always you as the viewer are invited to review the evidence presented and do your own research.
Many thanks to everyone who has made this series possible and have provided much information that has been the
inspiration behind this episode and series.
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