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Ep.118 | Why is it when doctors went on strike the death rate declined - up to 50%?
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104 views • June 25, 2020
#Adrian #lockDown #doctors
Here is a thought to ponder on. Recently we looked at how infant mortality dropped during lockdown and vaccine suppliers noted a downturn in vaccine uptake (which almost sounds like doublespeak!).
If you search for doctors strike death rate drops you find some very interesting results. For example:
https://www.qwant.com/?q=doctors+strike+death+rate+drops&;client=ext-chrome-sb
I cover some of this in my book on health when i tracked back western medicine to the Rockefellers and the Flexnor report and the priests of medicine and their constant push on chemical toxic based poisoning they masquerade as medicine. It is possible that if the doctors were actually educated on health and not misled by the pharma machinery in the background many less people would suffer and die?
So doctors go on strike and the death rate drops. Doctors go back to work and the death rate goes back to "normal'. But hang one, isn’t the death rate then abnormally high once more?
Can I leave that with you to ponder, if you want to?
One final thing for you to consider, if you want to of course:
Top doctor's chilling claim: The NHS kills off 130,000 elderly patients every year
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2161869/Top-doctors-chilling-claim-The-NHS-kills-130-000-elderly-patients-year.html
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/blog/
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Here is a thought to ponder on. Recently we looked at how infant mortality dropped during lockdown and vaccine suppliers noted a downturn in vaccine uptake (which almost sounds like doublespeak!).
If you search for doctors strike death rate drops you find some very interesting results. For example:
https://www.qwant.com/?q=doctors+strike+death+rate+drops&;client=ext-chrome-sb
I cover some of this in my book on health when i tracked back western medicine to the Rockefellers and the Flexnor report and the priests of medicine and their constant push on chemical toxic based poisoning they masquerade as medicine. It is possible that if the doctors were actually educated on health and not misled by the pharma machinery in the background many less people would suffer and die?
So doctors go on strike and the death rate drops. Doctors go back to work and the death rate goes back to "normal'. But hang one, isn’t the death rate then abnormally high once more?
Can I leave that with you to ponder, if you want to?
One final thing for you to consider, if you want to of course:
Top doctor's chilling claim: The NHS kills off 130,000 elderly patients every year
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2161869/Top-doctors-chilling-claim-The-NHS-kills-130-000-elderly-patients-year.html
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/blog/
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Keywords
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