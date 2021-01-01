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“ The Eleventh Hour ” | Trump2020 Video
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844 views • January 01, 2021
The time has come patriots, we’re in the eleventh hour, the clocks ticking down. Continue declaring & decreeing that this battle is over, we’ve won, but we will NOT stop marching forward! Now isn’t the time to drop your weapons of war & to go back to business as usual! #STANDFAST! #HOLDTHELINE! #PRAY! & give thanks to God that we will continue winning with President Donald John Trump as the leader of our FREE nation, the United States of America! DJT will swear in for a second term on January 20th, 2021. Walk by faith, not by sight. Stand for the flag & kneel before the cross, be the warrior that God created you to be. Enjoy the video!
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