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Breaking Mega Bombshell! Top FDA Scientists Warn Covid Vaccines Are Poisoning Adults, Children – FULL SHOW 9/2/21
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681 views • September 03, 2021
CDC documents confirm that agency leaders knew as early as October of 2020 that experimental Covid-19 gene therapy injections would cause blood clots, strokes, heart attacks and more. Join Alex Jones for the #1 censored show in the world and find the information that’s vital for saving humanity!
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