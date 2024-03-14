Precious Blood

This is a song about the powerful blood of Jesus. I've been meditating on the power of the blood covenant, realizing it is the SINGLE MOST POWERFUL COVENANT ever made on earth because it was made with GOD-BLOOD! May His protection, healing, deliverance and salvation be manifested in your life!
