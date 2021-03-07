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Chief Justice Mogoeng said he wont apologise even 50 Million People March For 10years , will he do it this time?
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60 views • March 07, 2021
The Judicial Conduct Committee found Mogoeng guilty on his views regarding Israel Palestine Policy Of ANC government wrote him an apology script to read it
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