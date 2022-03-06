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Ukraine: Russia is liberating NOT invading. Russell (Texas) Bentley an American in Donbass
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365 views • March 06, 2022
Gerals Celente of Trends Journal is talking with American in Donbas region Russell Bentley. Bentley explains that his region has been attacked by the Ukraine Nazi military faction for 8 years... since the George Soros funded Color Revolution in 2014. So the Russians are liberating this region. This is completely 180-degrees off from what the western Mainstream Media is reporting. Of course, the Obama AND the Biden Administration has very close ties to this nazi Ukraine government, hence the Russia, Russia, scarae tactics for the past 10 years at least.
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