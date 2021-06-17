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Special Edition: Lesser-Known Biblical Archaeology Part 3
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21 views • June 17, 2021
In this presentation we show you how the scholars got it wrong stating that these people in the bible did not exist. We show you Seals, bone boxes, ivory carvings, statues and carvings of real people in the Bible. Moses, Pilate, Jezebel, and King Tut are among those we talk about. I really hope you enjoy seeing the scriptures paired with the archaeological findings. The Bible is real and true and get proven correct daily. I hope this information helps you along your journey. God Bless!
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