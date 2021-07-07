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mRNA VACCINE INVENTOR CALLS FOR STOP OF C0VID VAX
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292 views • July 07, 2021
Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA vaccine, sits down with Del to give his honest concerns about why this is the wrong technology to use against #Covid19 and, in particular, the extreme danger it poses to young people.
original video:
https://thehighwire.com/videos/mrna-vaccine-inventor-calls-for-stop-of-covid-vax/
original video:
https://thehighwire.com/videos/mrna-vaccine-inventor-calls-for-stop-of-covid-vax/
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