"Sad Little Man" by Five Times August (Official Music Video) 2021

As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Five Times AugustAll credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:Original title: "Sad Little Man" by Five Times August (Official Music Video) 2021Lyrics:Sad little man sitting deep in a lieHe’s dead in his soul but he’ll keep you aliveDo what he says, not what he do‘Cause the truth is for him and the lie is for youSad little man but he’s treated like a GodAs the faithless pray to a fake and a fraudWorship the man, pledge to his wordOne shot, two shot, now you get a thirdSad little manSad little manYou better run now while you know you canSad little manSad little manYou don’t fool me you sad little manSad little man gonna trap you like a dogPut your head in a net while they eat you rawDon’t ask why, just comply‘Cause fear is the drug that the doc prescribedSad little man, you can watch him on the newsPreaching to his choir while they learn the rulesSome feel safe and some feel healedBut they’ll all hold his hand as he makes the killSad little manSad little manYou better run now while you know you canSad little manSad little manYou don’t fool me you sad little manSad little man and he wants your kidsSome might live while the rest get sickSo put them to the test and listen for the yellWhen the truth comes out he’s gonna burn in hellSad little manSad little manYou better run now while you know you canSad little manSad little manYou don’t fool me you sad little manYou can’t fool me you sad little man