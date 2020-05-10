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01: Welcome to The Ayurveda Glow Podcast
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17 views • May 10, 2020
#ayurveda #holistichealth #mindbodyhealth
Welcome to The Ayurveda Glow Podcast. I’m so happy you’re here! I’m your host, Katrina, an Ayurvedic Health Counselor and former web developer turned full-time holistic wellness & plant-based nutrition advocate based in Santa Monica, California.
I’m so excited to launch this podcast! It’s my way to share with you the amazing insights and wisdom I’ve been learning as I immerse myself in Ayurveda, one of the world’s oldest holistic health systems which originated in India over 5,000 years ago.
There are so many things I love about Ayurveda and I’ll go into this in more depth in the next episode. However, for now, I want to simply share that Ayurveda, which has been time-tested for thousands of years, is a Sanskrit word that means “the science of life” – it provides us with a blueprint on how we can live in harmony with our unique individual nature and the cycles and rhythms of Mother Nature to prevent illness and bring the body in balance.
In our culture today, chronic illnesses have become an epidemic and are preventing millions of people from feeling their best and living their best life. It’s all too common for many with a chronic illness to seek a remedy to their condition and be given a pill or a cocktail of pills which they need to take for the rest of their life – without ever getting to the root of the imbalance.
Ayurveda was designed to prevent illness and, if an imbalance does occur, Ayurveda seeks to identify the root cause of the condition. Ayurveda also recognizes that each individual is unique, therefore, there is no one-size-fits-all diet or healing plan.
At the same time that chronic illness has become an epidemic in our culture, modern science, including the rapidly growing field of epigenetics, reveals that genes are not our destiny and that we can significantly influence the expression of our genes through diet and lifestyle choices.
In essence, modern science is beginning to catch up with what Ayurveda has been teaching for thousands of years.
I truly believe that feeling amazing is key to living our dreams and experiencing our full potential. After all, we know that when we’re sick, lacking energy, or feeling unwell, it’s challenging to get things done, let alone help others or make an impact. I created this podcast to empower you to take your health into your own hands – naturally – so that you can enjoy vibrant energy and live your healthiest, happiest life.
I’m so eager to contribute to the shift in our culture that is well underway – one in which we are moving from a “pill for every ill” approach to dis-ease, to an understanding that we have more control over our health and wellbeing that we ever knew. In fact, with every lifestyle and diet choice we make each day, we are our own best self-healer.
In this podcast, I’ll be sharing with you what I’m learning in the areas of plant-based nutrition, meditation, exercise, sleep, emotions, and holistic mind-body approaches to optimal health. I aim to explore each of these areas through the lens of Ayurveda, infusing the latest discoveries in modern science in each episode as well.
This podcast is focused on how we can apply the ancient wisdom of Ayurvedic Medicine to optimize our health and our lives holistically – in mind, body and spirit – glow from the inside out, pursue our dreams and experience our full potential.
Please subscribe to get the latest episodes and if you find this podcast helpful, please share with anyone you think may benefit from it. Also, if you’d like to support this podcast, please rate and leave a review on iTunes. Your rating and review will help more people to find this podcast. Thank you so much for your support. Together, we can spread the message of holistic healing and co-create a healthier, happier world.
I’d love to connect with you on Instagram and you can find me there @katrinaheppler. If you have any topics you’d like me to cover on a future episode, please use the hashtag #theayurvedaglow.
If you’d like to learn more about my programs and upcoming workshops, please visit my website at katrinah.com. I’ll drop links in the show notes below. Thank you so much for listening. I appreciate you so much. Wishing you a beautiful day.
Let's Connect:
Website: https://katrinah.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katrinaheppler
Minds: https://www.minds.com/katrinaheppler/
Welcome to The Ayurveda Glow Podcast. I’m so happy you’re here! I’m your host, Katrina, an Ayurvedic Health Counselor and former web developer turned full-time holistic wellness & plant-based nutrition advocate based in Santa Monica, California.
I’m so excited to launch this podcast! It’s my way to share with you the amazing insights and wisdom I’ve been learning as I immerse myself in Ayurveda, one of the world’s oldest holistic health systems which originated in India over 5,000 years ago.
There are so many things I love about Ayurveda and I’ll go into this in more depth in the next episode. However, for now, I want to simply share that Ayurveda, which has been time-tested for thousands of years, is a Sanskrit word that means “the science of life” – it provides us with a blueprint on how we can live in harmony with our unique individual nature and the cycles and rhythms of Mother Nature to prevent illness and bring the body in balance.
In our culture today, chronic illnesses have become an epidemic and are preventing millions of people from feeling their best and living their best life. It’s all too common for many with a chronic illness to seek a remedy to their condition and be given a pill or a cocktail of pills which they need to take for the rest of their life – without ever getting to the root of the imbalance.
Ayurveda was designed to prevent illness and, if an imbalance does occur, Ayurveda seeks to identify the root cause of the condition. Ayurveda also recognizes that each individual is unique, therefore, there is no one-size-fits-all diet or healing plan.
At the same time that chronic illness has become an epidemic in our culture, modern science, including the rapidly growing field of epigenetics, reveals that genes are not our destiny and that we can significantly influence the expression of our genes through diet and lifestyle choices.
In essence, modern science is beginning to catch up with what Ayurveda has been teaching for thousands of years.
I truly believe that feeling amazing is key to living our dreams and experiencing our full potential. After all, we know that when we’re sick, lacking energy, or feeling unwell, it’s challenging to get things done, let alone help others or make an impact. I created this podcast to empower you to take your health into your own hands – naturally – so that you can enjoy vibrant energy and live your healthiest, happiest life.
I’m so eager to contribute to the shift in our culture that is well underway – one in which we are moving from a “pill for every ill” approach to dis-ease, to an understanding that we have more control over our health and wellbeing that we ever knew. In fact, with every lifestyle and diet choice we make each day, we are our own best self-healer.
In this podcast, I’ll be sharing with you what I’m learning in the areas of plant-based nutrition, meditation, exercise, sleep, emotions, and holistic mind-body approaches to optimal health. I aim to explore each of these areas through the lens of Ayurveda, infusing the latest discoveries in modern science in each episode as well.
This podcast is focused on how we can apply the ancient wisdom of Ayurvedic Medicine to optimize our health and our lives holistically – in mind, body and spirit – glow from the inside out, pursue our dreams and experience our full potential.
Please subscribe to get the latest episodes and if you find this podcast helpful, please share with anyone you think may benefit from it. Also, if you’d like to support this podcast, please rate and leave a review on iTunes. Your rating and review will help more people to find this podcast. Thank you so much for your support. Together, we can spread the message of holistic healing and co-create a healthier, happier world.
I’d love to connect with you on Instagram and you can find me there @katrinaheppler. If you have any topics you’d like me to cover on a future episode, please use the hashtag #theayurvedaglow.
If you’d like to learn more about my programs and upcoming workshops, please visit my website at katrinah.com. I’ll drop links in the show notes below. Thank you so much for listening. I appreciate you so much. Wishing you a beautiful day.
Let's Connect:
Website: https://katrinah.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katrinaheppler
Minds: https://www.minds.com/katrinaheppler/
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