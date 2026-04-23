🔥Iranian LEGO ‘Keystone Kash’ Patel having a meltdown in new rap song

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🔥 ‘Keystone Kash’ Patel dissed in new Lego-style rap song
💥 “Keystone Kash is having a meltdown. Couldn’t log in, thought Trump fired him,” the song goes, mocking Patel over a recent episode where he failed to log in at his workstation and overreacted, to put it mildly.
The lyrics further call out the FBI director for his incompetence:
💬 “Heavy drinking rumors, showing up sloppy and late. Firing real agents, keeping the clowns on the plate.”
Also, I posted another earlier today, "Baghdad Barbie” Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary. After that a short interview clip of one of the Iranian animation team speaking again... if you missed them... ; )