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3/12/2021 -- Earthquakes begin transfer to Philippines + Europe - California shifting -- BE PREPARED
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230 views • March 13, 2021
Here we are on day 7-8 . Several locations have started to be hit on the last day of the warnings! The transfer is now going to Philippines, as well as Europe struck by M5.6 to the South and M4.6 in Albania..
How many times is this now.. day 8....
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
How many times is this now.. day 8....
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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