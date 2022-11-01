Open Your Eyes Before it's too LATE 👉👁👀
👉 You Ready ? Let's go !
👉 Está pronto ? Vamos lá !
📡 http://marcosantoniodesouza.com.br/
⚖️Training in I.T. (Information Technology) and Traffic/Trânsito
☎ (55 11) 97318-6929, Vivo, São Paulo-SP, Brasil
☎ (55 11) 3463-0640, Claro fone ,São Paulo-SP, Brasil
☎ (55 11) 3237-2831, Vivo, São Paulo-SP, Brasil
🚦 Credencial 83.929 – Categoria da CNH AE (27/8/2023)
🚦 Instrutor de Trânsito (6/5/2019💎1/3/2024)
🚦 Diretor Geral (8/2/2020💎25/10/2025)
🚦 Diretor de Ensino (6/9/2020 💎 22/11/2025)
🚦 Examinador de Trânsito (17/10/2020 💎 8/11/2025)
Condutora do Bem - Canal do Trânsito
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt0ZzJZwrFHLBL7MpQBTNYA
(m²) Real Estate Consultant/Broker - Consultor/Corretor Imobiliário
(m²) TTI Técnico em Transações Imobiliárias (13,3,2019)
(m²) CRECISP 2ª Região 201.244-F (23/9/2019)
✒️ Perito Judicial (Certificado 13/12/2019)
✒️ CNAI (Cadastro Nacional de Avaliações Imobiliárias)
✒️ CNAI Certificado (20/3/2020)
✒️ CNAI 30.574 (8/6/2020)
🌎 http://inglescomcafe.com.br/
🌎 http://inglesnocafe.com.br/
-
https://truthsocial.com/@souzamarcos
https://gettr.com/@souzamarcos
-
Eleições 2022 POS 2º Turno E AGORA ! Mariana - Cel. Jorge - Emilio - Anderson - Alfredo (Renato R Gomes) 2022,10,31
https://www.brighteon.com/f9fcc489-6c78-4a56-8a63-acf3057d4220
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.