Maria Zeee - Solution to Great Reset Economic Collapse ft. Bill Armour

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Daily Pulse Ep 237 | We are in the midst of a reshaping of the global economy geared towards programmable digital currency as the solution to the collapse. In the midst of this, multiple states have started accepting precious metals as legal tender. Bill Armour joins us to discuss what this will mean for our future.