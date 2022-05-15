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Interview with Dr. Ryan Cole About Ivermectin and Covid-19
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20 views • May 15, 2022
Gerig52: What an awesome interview. Dr. Cole is exemplary of what ALL of America's doctors should be like. Every tool in the toolbox. Treat patients if they test positive. Allow patients, in consultation with their doctors, to have choices and make the best decision for them. Dr. Cole will be an asset to CDH and community health.
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