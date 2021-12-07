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I will break the curse if I will hear your praise, Prophecy
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166 views • December 07, 2021
Prophetic Word, given on December 7th 2021 around 5:30 in the morning.
Adonai will break the curse we are under. But He wants us to love Him, keep His commandments be obedient and praise Him instead focusing our eyes all the time on the wicked.
Related Scriptures:
Acts 1-2:4
Isaiah 55:9
Deuteronomy 11/ Daniel 9:4/ John 14:15/ 1 John 5:2
1 Chronicles 14:15
1 Kings 18:30-38
Psalm 121:1-2
Zechariah 4:6 (*)
Malachi 3:10 (*)
Revelation 2:4-5
1 Samuel 15:22
Deuteronomy 4:2
Psalm 61:4
Exodus 32: -21 (*)
(*) = figuratively
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-07-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-07-break-the-curse-with-praise/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Adonai will break the curse we are under. But He wants us to love Him, keep His commandments be obedient and praise Him instead focusing our eyes all the time on the wicked.
Related Scriptures:
Acts 1-2:4
Isaiah 55:9
Deuteronomy 11/ Daniel 9:4/ John 14:15/ 1 John 5:2
1 Chronicles 14:15
1 Kings 18:30-38
Psalm 121:1-2
Zechariah 4:6 (*)
Malachi 3:10 (*)
Revelation 2:4-5
1 Samuel 15:22
Deuteronomy 4:2
Psalm 61:4
Exodus 32: -21 (*)
(*) = figuratively
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-07-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-07-break-the-curse-with-praise/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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