Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🆘URGENT sweet young ash to be killed tomorrow @harris Houston TX 🆘
7 views
channel image
Amanie K9
Published Yesterday |

Your taxpayer dollars at work folks. Never an independent audit. Did you know the director of LA animal “care and control” makes more than POTUS ? $449,000 a year is her salary. To oversee killing healthy adorable pets and the fraud of your millions of dollars 

Keywords
murdermurdererstaxpayer fraud

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket