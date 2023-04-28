Create New Account
WHO's POWERGRAB Art. 10 Pathogen Access & Benefit Sharing System + practical explanantions
FreedomCitizens
Published 21 hours ago |

WHO ‘ Pandemic Treaty’ Zero Draft +; Art. 10 Pathogen & Benefit Sharing System :

https://www.eeas.europa.eu/sites/default/files/documents/2023/EU%20proposals%20integrated%20into%20the%20ZD%2028%20March.pdf

WHO Constitution;


https://www.jus.uio.no/english/services/library/treaties/03/3-01/world-health-organization.html

Concerning the WHO Document that you and I are "not authorised" to look into; the newly proposed Amendments by the EU to the previously ongoing 307 Amendments

(for which one might have to refer to the other documents provided on the WHO webpage, in order to compare, here and there, what has no actually changed or added);

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_6-en.pdf

-----------------------------------------

Exit the W*H*O*

The following links by James Rogusky will help you to take action in simple steps. Get engaged and start immediately!

Two important videos by James Roguski;

https://rumble.com/v2bd13w-live-with-james-roguski.html

https://rumble.com/v2f30j8-international-health-regulation-amendments.html

----------------------------------

REJECT DIGITAL ENSLAVEMENT

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/reject-digital-enslavement

Bill HR76 / House Resolution Bill 79 & EXIT WHO

https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/79?s=1&r=61


James Rogusky on Bill 79, access the knowledge how to Exit WHO

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/87a220ec-dcce-44d0-8c9c-3022278dad82


The Top 6 Reasons to Speak Out Against the Proposed Amendments to the International Health Regulations / on this web page you can place your comments!

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/the-top-6-reasons-to-speak-out-against


ScrewTheW H O.com / her your video will find a place, and those of others are available as well!

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/screw-the-who

Top 10 reasons to Exit WHO / here you find the info on how to connect with yr representatives and their details:

https://inhere.salsalabs.org/usa_exitwho/index.html

A Worldwide Call To Take Immediate & Massive Action / docs in Spanish & English available

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/a-world-wide-call-to-take-immediate

USEXITWHO.com

SILENCE EQUALS CONSENT

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/ccbf0cb8-3b2f-4950-9ca3-07883c1319c6

The people’s amendments to the International Health Regulations.com

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/the-peoples-amendments-to-the-international

WAKE UP and Smell the Burning of Our Constitution https://jamesroguski.substack


Keywords
whoforced vaccinationtedrosgreat resetbenefit sharing systempabs systemglobal dictator

