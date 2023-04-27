https://gettr.com/post/p2fj9os0d00

04/26/2023 Nicole on Stinchfield Tonight: There are countless CCP’s of foreign organizations similar to Fujian ChangLe Association across America. There are similar secret police stations in Houston, in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Mr. Miles Guo also warned that the Bank of China branches across America and the New York consulate is actually the biggest spying hub of the CCP. The US government should shut down all the CCP consulates on US soil. Because they're not a consulate. They are spying operations and money laundering operations. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/26/2023 妮可接受 Stinchfield Tonight节目采访：在美国有数不清的类似福建长乐协会的中共海外机构。在休斯顿、洛杉矶和旧金山都有中共秘密警察局。郭文贵先生还警告说美国的各大中国银行分支机构，以及纽约领事馆实际上是中共在美国最大的间谍中心。美国政府应该关闭所有中共的领事馆，因为它们不是领事馆，它们从事间谍活动和洗钱。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





