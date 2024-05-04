Horrifying Moment! Ukrainian Forces Wipe Out 1,124 Russian Troops, 38 Artillery, 14 APVs in 24 Hours

US Military News





May 4, 2024





Today, we're diving into a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Reports have emerged indicating that Russia suffered substantial losses, including 1,124 Russian troops, 38 artillery systems and 14 armored personnel carriers (APVs) in 24 Hours. This event marks a significant setback for Russian forces and has sparked discussions about the impact of these losses on the broader conflict.





According to Ukraine's General Staff, Russian forces have suffered major losses, with casualties totaling 1,124 in the past 24 hours. This marks the highest figure in six weeks, highlighting the intensity of the conflict. Russian losses also include 38 artillery systems, the second-highest figure for a week, bringing the total losses of this equipment type to 11,905 since the start of the war. In addition, Russia lost 14 armored personnel vehicles (APVs) in the same period, taking the total for the invasion to 13,971.





Note: The amount of loss will continue to increase, it is possible that the amount will be different when you see this video.





For customers who want to become our memberships, you can click this link: / @usmn

For those who are already subscribers, you can still enjoy our content as usual. Thank You





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=isXn-ghxzB4



