ALL Vaccines, Not Just mRNA Are BIOWEAPONS: Childhood Vaccines POISONING World Population!

Stew Peters Show





Feb 28, 2023





Depopulation is underway, and the covid shots are the gateway to genocide! Find out how you can fight against the shots at:

https://Vaccine-Police.com

Christopher Key is here to reveal a conversation he had with Dr. Peter McCullough on the danger of all vaccines.

Dr. Peter McCullough took Christopher Key's question on the safety of all vaccines at a public forum.

Dr. McCullough answered and said in hindsight he would not give his children any of Big Pharma’s injections!

With all vaccines being marketable bioweapons, it's time to learn how we can protect our bodies against corrupt pharmaceuticals!

Christopher shares that IGF1 is a protein in humans which makes the body stronger, helping people to detox and men to become manlier!

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

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