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SGC (80 card submission) REVEAL, it took 85 business days for 20 day order, Kobe, Jordan, Shaq, PSA
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21 views • September 27, 2020
#SGC #PSA #CardGrading #GradedCards #Reveal
This is the reveal video for my 80 card order, in the video I talk about the timeline, go over my predictions relative to the grades I got.
The prediction video was put up a few days ago, I'll link it in the comments.
There is nothing super high end in this submission, I have one other submission with SGC that will likely be back within a few weeks, that one is larger (202 cards) and has more high end cards in it.
This is the reveal video for my 80 card order, in the video I talk about the timeline, go over my predictions relative to the grades I got.
The prediction video was put up a few days ago, I'll link it in the comments.
There is nothing super high end in this submission, I have one other submission with SGC that will likely be back within a few weeks, that one is larger (202 cards) and has more high end cards in it.
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