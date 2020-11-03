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Whitetail DEER Hunting Practice with the Henry LEVER ACTION Rifle
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32 views • November 03, 2020
Today let's talk about a way to safely practice for ethical whitetail deer hunting using some very innovative targets from Effective Range Targets with the Henry steel frame lever action rifle chambered in 30-30 Winchester.
Effective Range Targets
https://www.effectiverangetargets.com/
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Effective Range Targets
https://www.effectiverangetargets.com/
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
Shirts, Swag & More
http://www.clovertac.com
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
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