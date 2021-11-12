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The Holy Ghost: Clear your home of defiling elements so the Holy Ghost can commune with you
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60 views • November 12, 2021
In this video, we identify things that are legal entry points in your home that the Holy Ghost will get you to remove from your home so the Holy Ghost can anoint your home.
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