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Η ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣΜΟΥ ΑΠΟ ΤΗ ΣΥΜΜΟΡΙΑ ΕΝΤΟΛΟΔΟΧΩΝ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΩΝ,ΨΕΥΔΟΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΟΝΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΔΗΜΟΣΙΟΓΡΑΦΩΝ
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3270 views • July 15, 2021
Η ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣΜΟΥ ΑΠΟ ΤΗ ΣΥΜΜΟΡΙΑ ΕΝΤΟΛΟΔΟΧΩΝ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΩΝ,ΨΕΥΔΟΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΟΝΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΔΗΜΟΣΙΟΓΡΑΦΩΝ .ΠΩΣ ΕΧΟΥΝ ΔΕΜΕΝΟΥΣ ΤΟΥΣ ΓΙΑΤΡΟΥΣ ΣΤΑ ΝΟΣΟΚΟΜΕΙΑ.ΜΕ ΕΚΤΕΝΗ ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟ ΣΕ ΚΑΘΕ ΒΗΜΑ ,ΑΝΑΦΟΡΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΣΥΣΧΕΤΙΣΜΟΥΣ ΣΤΙΣ ΠΑΡΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΕΣ ΤΩΝ ΓΕΝΕΤΙΚΩΝ ΠΑΡΕΜΒΑΣΕΩΝ ΣΕ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ ΚΑΙ ΚΥΠΡΟ!!!
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