8/13/2023

Revelation 13:1 The Beast Is Almost Here

Intro: The Beast, The Anti-Christ, the man of sin, the son of perdition will be the leader that the world is looking for. Jesus lived until

in 30 AD but the world didn’t want Him. The Son of God was despised and rejected by men. But not this man of sin….He will be loved and received by men and praised by men and be the man the world has longed for. He is almost here. I can hear the hoofbeats of the apocalypse now and the final rider of the white horse…the final world dictator is almost here. The man the world has dreamed of is almost here…..