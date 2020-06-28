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Black Man Speaks Out Against Black Lives Matter
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42 views • June 28, 2020
This young man says "If you want a Civil War just say so..." He speaks about not being a part of this BLM movement and that if they're instigating a fight or war that he's ready. He sees this country being burned down and will not tolerate it!
Worth the watch. Please share!
Worth the watch. Please share!
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