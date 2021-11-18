Bannon: We’re Not Going To Just Sit There and Take Punches, We’re Going on the Offense

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11/15/2021 Steve Bannon said in Warroom that he and his legal team will not take punches and they will go on the offense and get to the bottom of the cases. They will fight to the end. Freedom of speech is the most fundamental of our freedoms along with freedom of religion and so that’s what the fight is.