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Source in Ukraine Exposes the Truth behind Stories of mobile Russian Crematoriums
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151 views • April 09, 2022
TheAlexJonesChannel.
Michael de la Broc (telegram: Buhanka Watch) joins guest host Paul Joseph Watson of https://summit.news on The Alex Jones Show to break down the truth about the reports of mobile Russian crematoriums in Ukraine.
Read more here: https://summit.news/2022/04/04/russia-claims-bucha-massacre-is-a-false-flag-as-u-s-media-calls-for-direct-military-involvement-in-conflict/
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/source-in-ukraine-exposes-the-truth-behind-stories-of-mobile-russian-crematoriums_yGS6qUKaH8ykOyo.html
Michael de la Broc (telegram: Buhanka Watch) joins guest host Paul Joseph Watson of https://summit.news on The Alex Jones Show to break down the truth about the reports of mobile Russian crematoriums in Ukraine.
Read more here: https://summit.news/2022/04/04/russia-claims-bucha-massacre-is-a-false-flag-as-u-s-media-calls-for-direct-military-involvement-in-conflict/
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/source-in-ukraine-exposes-the-truth-behind-stories-of-mobile-russian-crematoriums_yGS6qUKaH8ykOyo.html
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