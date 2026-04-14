Carbon Credits

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A close look at globalism’s CO2 demonisation asserts that their rubbery numbers don’t add up. Not even close. Nothing in this scurrilous distraction goes to clean water, clean soil, or clean air because no one in this greenwashed rabble cares about the important issues. It's all about the rampaging Godzilla of carbon emissions while conveniently ignoring the fact that carbon is not a pollutant. It's the vital and absolutely essential gas of life? CO2 is critical for planet Earth. It is not a pollutant. Greta Thunberg’s rabid hysteria does nothing whatsoever for the environment.