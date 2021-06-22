How Did Hydroxychloroquine Get Known to Us as a Cure for COVID-19?

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06/04/2021 Dr. Yan: People have known hydroxychloroquine as a safe and working protection for coronavirus-related disease ever since at least 2015 via publicans and the study after SARS. In February 2020, the CCP military even applied for a patent for using hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine as a treatment of Covid-19. Earlier than that, Mr. Lude and Dr. Yan are the first in the world to reveal the use of hydroxychloroquine from January 29th, 2020 and saved a lot of people.