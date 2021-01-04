© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Mommy Wars | Is Stay-at-Home Parenting Worth It?
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • January 04, 2021
DONATE ---► http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Stefan Molyneux discusses the recent article "Why Stay-at-Home Parenting Just Isn’t Worth It" by Farnoosh Torabi. What are the costs and benefits of being a stay at home parent? What does the latest research say will create the most positive outcome for your child?
Article:
http://www.dailyworth.com/posts/2525-a-case-against-stay-at-home-parenting
Sources:
http://www.pewsocialtrends.org/2014/04/08/chapter-1-comparing-stay-at-home-and-working-mothers
http://www.census.gov/population/foreign/data/cps2012.html
http://www.amazon.com/The-Two-Income-Trap-Middle-Class-Parents/dp/0465090907
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Friendly_society
http://core.kmi.open.ac.uk/download/pdf/103129.pdf
http://www.ssb.no/forskning/discussion-papers/_attachment/113165?_ts=13ea1e1e480
http://www.nber.org/papers/w19364
http://www.assessmentpsychology.com/iq.htm
http://www.udel.edu/educ/gottfredson/30years/Rushton-Jensen30years.pdf
http://www.education.com/reference/article/iq-school-achievement
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/women/mother-tongue/10597883/Working-mothers-plagued-with-guilt-as-men-secretly-pine-to-be-stay-at-home-fathers.html
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/lifestyle/9815910/Guilt-of-modern-mothers-at-having-too-little-time-for-children.html
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attachment_theory
http://www.amazon.co.uk/Why-Love-Matters-Affection-Shapes/dp/1583918175
http://cep.lse.ac.uk/seminarpapers/23-02-07-BEL.pdf
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/cdep.12054/full
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3266769
http://www.jstor.org/discover/10.2307/1130397
http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/PDF/rr/rr4305.pdf
http://www.amazon.com/WHAT-OUR-MOTHERS-DIDNT-TELL/dp/0684859599/ref=cm_cr_pr_product_top
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Stefan Molyneux discusses the recent article "Why Stay-at-Home Parenting Just Isn’t Worth It" by Farnoosh Torabi. What are the costs and benefits of being a stay at home parent? What does the latest research say will create the most positive outcome for your child?
Article:
http://www.dailyworth.com/posts/2525-a-case-against-stay-at-home-parenting
Sources:
http://www.pewsocialtrends.org/2014/04/08/chapter-1-comparing-stay-at-home-and-working-mothers
http://www.census.gov/population/foreign/data/cps2012.html
http://www.amazon.com/The-Two-Income-Trap-Middle-Class-Parents/dp/0465090907
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Friendly_society
http://core.kmi.open.ac.uk/download/pdf/103129.pdf
http://www.ssb.no/forskning/discussion-papers/_attachment/113165?_ts=13ea1e1e480
http://www.nber.org/papers/w19364
http://www.assessmentpsychology.com/iq.htm
http://www.udel.edu/educ/gottfredson/30years/Rushton-Jensen30years.pdf
http://www.education.com/reference/article/iq-school-achievement
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/women/mother-tongue/10597883/Working-mothers-plagued-with-guilt-as-men-secretly-pine-to-be-stay-at-home-fathers.html
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/lifestyle/9815910/Guilt-of-modern-mothers-at-having-too-little-time-for-children.html
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attachment_theory
http://www.amazon.co.uk/Why-Love-Matters-Affection-Shapes/dp/1583918175
http://cep.lse.ac.uk/seminarpapers/23-02-07-BEL.pdf
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/cdep.12054/full
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3266769
http://www.jstor.org/discover/10.2307/1130397
http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/PDF/rr/rr4305.pdf
http://www.amazon.com/WHAT-OUR-MOTHERS-DIDNT-TELL/dp/0684859599/ref=cm_cr_pr_product_top
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.